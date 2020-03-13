Authorities and health service staff are promoting the ‘Stay at home’ message for as many residents as possible, especially those more vunerable to coronavirus (the elderly, people with chronic health conditions and children).

The call obeys to the general recomendation to avoid contracting the virus: keep your distance with other people – many of whom my have the virus but show no symptoms. Health authorities have call upon all residents to avoid unnecessary travel and to work from home whenever possible.

Schools throughout Spain will be closed from Monday after the nationwide figure of those infected yesterday (Thursday) peaked at over 3,000.

