State of emergency to be extended until April 11

PM Pedro Sánchez has announced that he will be requesting parliament approval to extended the current state of emergency (in the state of alarm category) a further 15 days – leading to April 11.

The extention means the ‘lockdown’ measures affecting the whole country will remain in place for at least 4 weeks.

Under Spanish law the government can only extend the state of emergency beyond 15 days if the parliament approves. The approval is guaranteed as the main opposition party (PP) has already stated it would support all the emergency policies the government proposed during this crisis.

