‘Social sheild’ against the virus

THE GOVERNMENT has approved a third decree of measures, including 50 proposals by 11 ministries, to protect small businesses and the self-employed, and the most vulnerable sections of society from the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

The Cabinet also assigned €300 million for distribution among regional governments, including €28.33 million for Valencia and €7.75 million for Murcia. The decree extends all the measures the government has approved so far until a month after the state of emergency ends, unless they specify otherwise.

