The regional government has ordered the suspension of all school classes in the Valencia region (Alicante, Valencia and Castellón provinces) from Monday. The Covod-19 preventive measure has already been taken by the majority of other regions in Spain.
Teachers will go to the schools to give lessons via internet.
Schools off in all Valencia region from Monday
