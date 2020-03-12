Schools off in all Valencia region from Monday

Over 45 children suffered from heat exhaustion last week at this Madrid secondary school (Photo: EFE)

The regional government has ordered the suspension of all school classes in the Valencia region (Alicante, Valencia and Castellón provinces) from Monday. The Covod-19 preventive measure has already been taken by the majority of other regions in Spain.
Teachers will go to the schools to give lessons via internet.

