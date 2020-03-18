Newspapers on the street

Costa Blanca News group’s free newspaper The Weekly Post has hit the streets this morning as usual (every Wednesday at supermarkets and other outlets). Press distribution and sale is still protected until the current State of Alarm declared in Spain, so kiosks and supermarkets selling press are still allowed to open. Costa Blanca News will also be on sale on Friday with a special edition on Covid-19 measures taken in the area, effects and latest update – plus advice on what you can do at home and answers to the many questions residents have. Don’t miss it!

Stay safe – stay informed

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper