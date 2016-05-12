Nerja removes illegal squatters

A police operation last week dislodged over 30 people from three different sites

By Dave Jamieson

POLICE in Nerja have cracked down on people living rough at three sites in the municipality.

Local police and Guardia Civil officers moved in last Thursday to evict those who were illegally occupying beaches and buildings.

The biggest operation was in the village of Maro where around 30 people were found to be camping on the beach which the town hall said presented a “clear lack of hygiene.”

Also cleared was a restaurant and bar in the centre of Nerja. The town hall says the Papagaya bar was abandoned by its owner, a former Nerja constructor, after it was closed by the local authorities in 2014 following complaints of noise.