More Cabinet ministers on thin ice

PEDRO Sánchez’s Cabinet appears to be on the verge of yet another – this would be the third – forced resignation due to recorded controversial statements by justice minister Dolores Delgado and science minister Pedro Duque’s Jávea-property status.

This time the political hornets’ nest has caught the PM abroad, but he will no doubt have a lot to answer to when he returns to Spain at the weekend.

Minister Delgado is accused of having dealings with disgraced police chief José Villarejo, current in prison and accused of criminal activities and even attempting to blackmail King Juan Carlos.

