Jávea woman wins her fight to change mammogram laws
60
A JÁVEA cancer survivor’s quest for mammograms to be practised on women under 45 who have a family history of the condition has taken a giant leap forward – the regional government has put forward a motion for it to become law.
Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper
We use our own cookies, and those of third parties, to improve your browsing experience as well as the services we provide, according to your browsing habits.If you continue on this site, we consider that you have accepted the terms of use.
For more information about the use of cookies, and how to eliminate or block cookies, see our Cookie PolicyAccept