A 34-YEAR-old from Fuengirola has been chosen as Spain’s best bartender, and will represent the country in an international competition later this year.

Ángel Arruñada, who owns and works at Café Sol y Mar on the town’s Paseo Marítimo near Santa Amalia beach, saw off competition from more than 200 bartenders from across Spain to scoop the national World Class Competition 2017 title.