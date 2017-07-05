Fire station opens at last

AFTER expressing his dismay that Benissa fire station had not opened, despite an extreme fire risk in the area, the Mayor of Benissa, Abel Cardona, can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the facility finally opened on Tuesday.
