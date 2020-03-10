Fallas cancelation affects all the region

Skulpturen aus Pappmache brennen am 19.03.2017 in Valencia (Spanien) während des Frühlingsfestes «Fallas». Jedes Jahr wird in Valencia in der Nacht auf den 19. März das Frühlingsfest «Fallas» zelebriert. Foto: Alberto Saiz/AP/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

The suspension of Falla fiestas announced by regional president Ximo Puig affects the entire region, not only Valencia city. Fallas will be suspended in Benidorm, Dénia, Gandia, Calpe, Pego, Xátiva and other towns in both Valencia, Alicante and Castellón provinces.

