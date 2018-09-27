Crisis talks over drug’s danger

HEALTH chiefs, genetic experts, doctors and representatives of the pharmaceutical industry met in Madrid on Wednesday to hold a summit to discuss the growing safety fears over the controversial painkiller metamizole.
The crisis talks were held at the offices of the powerful medical regulator Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (AEMPS) and aimed at taking action to protect patients from dangerous side effects.
Research has shown northern Europeans – including British people – are among ‘at risk’ groups with an increased likelihood of developing agranulocytosis; a sudden and dangerous fall in white blood cells.

