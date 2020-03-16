Costa Blanca News will be on sale this Friday

Costa Blanca News has been flooded with calls asking if the newspaper will be available on Friday.

We are proud to say it will be on the stands as usual as supermarkets and kiosks are allowed to open despite the lockdown. It will be a special edition covering the latest on the coronavirus crisis and also answering a lot of the questions residents have regarding exactly what they can and cannot due under the current circumstances.

Stay informed, stay safe and get your copy on Friday and if you wish to ‘Stay at home’ remember you can get a full copy online be visiting www.costa-news.com/product-category/newspapers/

