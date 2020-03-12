Coronavirus defuses fiesta

HEALTH authorities continue to increase measures to fight Covid-19 after the postponement of next week’s Fallas fiestas was announced on Tuesday evening.

Regional president Ximo Puig made the announcement and it affects all Falla fiestas throughout the region – incluing Dénia, Pego, Gandía, Benidorm, Calpe, etc., and the Magdalena fiestas in Castellón.

A cascade of public event cancellations throughout the Costa Blanca (including popular St Patrick Day gatherings) has followed on Wednesday and yesterday and panic buying has already hit many local supermarkets.

