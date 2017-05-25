Benidorm campsite blaze

One woman has been seriously burnt and six caravans and cars were destroyed in a fire at Camping El Racó in Benidorm yesterday. A hundred people were evacuated from the site and smoke could be seen from several towns around the resort.

