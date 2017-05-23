At least 22 dead in Manchester attack

At least 22 people, including minors, have been confirmed dead and 59 others injured in a suicide bomb attack carried out by a single person outside the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande last night (Monday).

Police say the lone male attacker used an improvised explosive device and died in the blast.

Relatives who may have loved ones who were at the concert or nearby can call the special emergency number set up: (+44) 0161 856 9400.

The area around Manchester Arena is still cordoned off and all trains to Victoria Station have been cancelled.

The general election campaigning has been suspended and an emergency Cobra meeting is underway in London chaired by PM Theresa May.

Both May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn issued statements of condolence, has did singer Ariana Grande.