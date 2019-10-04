Answers wanted

The provincial government unanimously agreed to call on the regional and national parliaments to set up committees to study or investigate the management of the River Segura and River Jucar water authorities (CHS and CHJ) over the last few years.

This was done on Wednesday after a few days of heated accusations between politicians of opposing parties that were threatening to politicise the whole situation.

The objective is to see how their management could have affected the consequences of recent flooding emergencies, especially the one in September and the one in December 2016.

