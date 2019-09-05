Ambulance told to stop at tolls

DUE to changes introduced by the ministry for public works in the conditions for toll-free motorway use, SAMU ambulances now have to stop for up to 10 minutes to handover documentation to prove that they are on an emergency – and this way avoid paying tolls.

Critics have voiced anger over the situation, noting that every second counts when they are carrying a heart attack or stroke victim, as well as other patients.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper