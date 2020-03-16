Ambassador urges people to “comply” with emergency rules

BRITISH Ambassador Hugh Elliott explained the “challenge” of emergency measures adopted by Spain to combat the spread of coronavirus.

He took to social media update British nationals living or visiting Spain about the State of Emergency declared by the government in Madrid on Saturday evening and its “big implications”.

Mr Elliott used the Brits in Spain Facebook page on Sunday morning to make a video broadcast to explain the restrictions and stressed the key message was for people to self-isolate and stay at home.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper