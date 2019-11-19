Your pet also enjoys Christmas – the best gifts for them

One of the most important dates in our calendar is fast approaching: the Christmas Season and with it, the cold of winter. Moreover, while it’s true that the purchases we make are usually intended for a list of loved ones, why not include your pet?

Depending on the time of the year, our shops stock the shelves with the most suitable products to give to our friends. Ranging from thematic toys to the highest quality clothing, your pet has as many products to choose from as we do in a large shopping centre. These are some of the most outstanding articles:

• Christmas stuffed toys: reindeer, polar bears, squirrels, etc. Toys are very important for their development and entertainment. With them, they can release their energy and even enhance interaction. And now they can do it with the season’s new stuffed animals!

• Coats or raincoats: the cold months are coming and our pets notice this. Our selection of coats and raincoats for dogs has many models and, of course, sizes. Some dogs need more protection than others against low temperatures, or to simply prevent them from getting wetter than necessary. Therefore, and according to your needs, provide your best friend with unforgettable walks.

• Bed with fleece lining: At home, it is always warm, but there is no harm in letting your dog or cat enjoy one of our fleece lined beds or igloos. This will give them a comforting feeling and … they might not get out of bed this winter!

• Soft and warm blankets: who doesn’t enjoy snuggling up under a blanket? They love it as well! The cold affects us all and there is nothing better than sleeping under a plush blanket to dream at night, or even during the day.

• Pet carriers: they are times of changes, short journeys and vacations. And of course, your pet wants to go wherever you go. Remember to always transport it safely, especially on road trips. A pet carrier is the ideal option for dogs, cats and rodents, although there is also the option of a seat belt if the dog or cat is placid. Of course, remember to add a protective blanket to the list if you do not want your car to end up full of pet hair.

Now imagine your pet’s face when he sees that he also has Christmas presents. In our nearest Maskokotas shop and our online shop you will find all the necessary items for your pet to enjoy a great winter.