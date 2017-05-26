World Nutrition day (28th of May)

The Quirónsalud hospitals of Murcia and Torrevieja will do free glucose tests, measurements and body mass index

Lack of exercise and bad lifestyle habits, are the main cause of obesity and diabetes

Murcia / Torrevieja, May 25th, 2017. The hospitals Quirónsalud de Murcia and Torrevieja are launching a free campaign to prevent obesity and diabetes to mark the occasion of World Nutrition Day, which is celebrated on 28th May. The initiative consists in offering free blood tests and body mass index (BMI) to the general population of the region of Alicante Vega Baja (national and foreign) and patients of the hospital. The period for analytics will be from May 29 to June 2, from 9 to 11 hours, by appointment.

Those interested in attending the Hospital Quirónsalud Murcia can request information by phone 968 011 197 or email prevencion.mur@quironsalud.es or through the web http://www.quironsalud.es/hospital-murcia Those who wish to do so at the Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja can obtain all the information by phone 966 925 770 or by email prevencion.trv@quironsalud.es or through the web http://www.quironsalud.es/torrevieja/es To perform the test it is necessary to be nil by mouth from the night before.

Obesity, physical inactivity and poor nutrition increase the number of obese and diabetic people every year. They are not aware of the fatal consequences of this chronic disease. Diabetes is a condition that is triggered when the body does not produce enough insulin or does not use it effectively. There are several types: Type 1 diabetes is the most common childhood disease. The pancreas does not produce insulin, so an excess of blood sugar is created, which makes it necessary to provide the body with injected insulin.

According to Oscar Boullosa, coordinator of the Diabetes Unit of the Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja, “type 2 diabetes is the most common, 90% of diabetic patients suffer with this type, they are generally over 40 years old, and their body does not produce enough insulin to take advantage of glucose or are resistant to it. These individuals require a balanced diet and exercise. “This multidisciplinary unit monitors all reviews of diabetic patients annually ensuring disease control.

In Spain, about 26,000 children under the age of 15 suffer from type 1 diabetes, 13% of all diabetics. More than 5,500,000 people are estimated to suffer with type 2, of whom 43% are undiagnosed, that is, they do not know they have the disease. Figures that are increasing and indicate that in 20 years could be increased by up to 55%.

According to Carolina Pérez, nutrition specialist at the Obesity Unit of Murcia and Torrevieja, “new lifestyle habits, lack of exercise and bad lifestyle habits and poor diet are becoming the worst enemies of a chronic disease. Due to lack of time we now prepare fast food that is not in many cases a diet rich in vegetables, meat of good quality or fish, etc.”

Experts call for prevention campaigns needed to alleviate the increase in type 2 cases. Campaigns that promote a healthy lifestyle will not only reduce the number of diabetics, but also many other pathologies associated with poor eating habits.

The possible cure of diabetes and obesity

One in six adults are obese and one in four children are overweight, an excellent breeding ground for the illness. Diabetes can be cured and the data is clear: more than 70% of obese patients undergoing bariatric or metabolic surgery cease to become diabetic. “The effectiveness is immediate in patients with type 2 diabetes, who usually stop using insulin and medication in the weeks following the intervention,” explains Dr. Juan Luján, head of service and head of the Unit for Obesity and General Surgery and Digestive System of Hospital Quirónsalud Murcia

There are many cases of patients who have resorted to metabolic surgery, which acts on the area of the digestive tract where all the hormones that induce the metabolism of insulin are involved. This intervention is especially successful in patients with a BMI greater than 35 with type 2 diabetes.

ABOUT QUIRÓNSALUD

Quirónsalud is the largest hospital group in Spain and the third largest in Europe. It is present in 13 autonomous communities has the most advanced technology and has more than 6,200 beds in the 80 centres, like the Jimenez Diaz Foundation, Ruber, Hospital La Luz, University Hospital Quirónsalud Madrid, Teknon, Dexeus, Polyclinic Gipuzkoa, etc., as well as a large team of highly specialized professionals and international prestige.

We work in promoting and teaching (seven of our hospitals are universities) medical and scientific research (we have the Health Research Institute of the FJD, a unique private research centre accredited by the Ministry of Research, Development and Innovation).

In addition, our healthcare service is organized into units and transversal networks to optimize the experience accumulated in the various centers and clinical translation of our investigations. Currently, Quirónsalud is developing more than 1,600 research projects throughout Spain and many of the centers are market leaders in this field, being pioneers in different specialties such as cardiology, endocrinology, gynecology, neurology and oncology, among others.