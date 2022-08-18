Where are the best places to buy a property on the Costa Blanca?

When it comes to looking for a place to spend the summer or establish a second home, either permanent or temporary, it is hard to think of anywhere else but the coast. Luckily, Spain has a wide variety of coastal areas, great for spending a few days, working remotely or now that holiday rentals are back on track, renting it out for a good return.

The Costa Blanca is one of the most beautiful in Spain. Here you will find many charming villages where you can spend your summer holidays in incomparable surroundings and as you have heard many times with the best climate. But what are the best places to buy a property on the Costa Blanca? Here is a selection of beautiful enclaves for you to discover.

Altea, the white village of Alicante

Altea is one of the most beautiful towns on the Alicante coast. If you want to buy a property here, you will find a long string of white houses, blue domes and cobbled streets, which catch the eyes of locals and foreigners alike with flowers, colours and incomparable landscapes. Something like the Spanish Santorini, with wonderful gastronomic and leisure options. And, of course, the delight of the sea.

Dénia, incomparable beaches

Kilometres and kilometres of beach await you in Dénia, another emblematic town on the Costa Blanca. Its landscapes will fascinate you, although the sea is the undisputed protagonist in this picture postcard town. The castle, guardian and watchman of the horizon, is not the only historical construction of which its inhabitants are proud. There are countless historical spaces in this dreamlike natural setting, which does not prevent its citizens from having the necessary services nearby and enjoying an unparalleled festive, cultural and leisure activity.

Jávea, incredible landscapes

Anyone who wants to enjoy incredible landscapes on the Costa Blanca has to go to Jávea. Although you can find homes of all kinds, one of the greatest charms of this municipality is in its old town, which inside the walls still preserves, cobbled streets, squares and buildings with a lot of history. There is no doubt that the beaches are its main asset, but Jávea has much more: traditional festivals are held here all year round, so we can assure you that it is not only in summer that you will want to move here.

Calpe, history and nature

It may be a smaller municipality, but Calpe treasures all the richness of the people and cultures that have passed through it. Iberians, Romans, Arabs, Christians… they all left their mark here. This makes Calpe a municipality with many historical monuments, which combine their charm with the natural ones. One of the most important, due to its size and majesty, is the ‘Peñón de Ifach’. Beyond the historic centre, if you are looking to buy a property here, you will find a wide variety of houses and flats in neighbouring urbanisations, as well as flats on the seafront.

El Campello, beyond Benidorm

Beyond the great city of Benidorm, on the Costa Blanca itself, we find another coastal town, great for investing in a first or second home. This is El Campello, a municipality which, among many other peculiarities, has stood out over the last few years for being the setting for many film, television and advertising projects. It is still a quiet town, although many people have come to appreciate its charms in recent years, as well as its proximity to an infinite number of attractions and services.

And you, to which of these wonderful towns on the Costa Blanca would you move to right now?