Visiting the vet on returning from holiday

It has been an intense summer and we are sure that your dog has enjoyed great adventures with the rest of the family. However, there is a risk that the health of your pet could have been affected during the holiday period. Therefore, the best way to have total peace of mind while returning to your normal daily routine is to visit your vet to confirm that everything is fine with your pet.

Ideally, our pet should have a check-up based on four key points:

* Basic questionnaire. The first thing we should do is inform the vet how the holidays have been in general for the animal: how long we were away; if we travelled abroad somewhere; what change in routine he had. In addition, it would be convenient to think back if we noticed anything strange going on with our pet, be it a noticeable change in his behaviour or physical symptoms like vomiting or changes in his urine or faeces.

* General check-up. Once we have done the questionnaire, we can proceed to a full physical examination, where the dog’s ears, teeth, temperature, pads will be checked over … The dog will also be checked for any coat or skin abnormalities such as wounds or bumps.

* Worming. This point is especially important if during the holidays the animal has been in a natural environment, in contact with other animals that may have transmitted some type of parasite. Hence, we rule out the presence of both fleas and ticks and of any internal parasite; and, if they are detected, we will treat them immediately.

* Feeding. It’s possible that during the summer months, due to the change of routines for everyone, our dog has varied its weight. If he has put on too much weight, it is advisable to readjust his amount of food and spend some hours of the day doing exercises that keep him physically active. On the contrary, if he has lost weight, ideally a vitamin supplement should be added to his diet to help him recover the weight he lost.

Following these four veterinary control guidelines, we will start the new season with peace of mind knowing that our dog is in tiptop condition. Happy return from the holidays!

