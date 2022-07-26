TM Real Estate Group increases its volume by 60%, registering a record turnover of 258 million euros

The company closed 2021 with a record turnover of 258.3 million euros, an increase of 60% compared to the previous year.

The Group generated a consolidated EBITDA for all its businesses of 58.9 million euros, 135% more than in 2020.

The developer is assured of a pre-sale portfolio of 84% of the delivery targets for 2022.

Seven out of ten purchases were by international buyers.

TM Real Estate Group, a leading Alicante company in the residential tourism sector and specialist in the construction and sales of second homes on the Mediterranean and Caribbean coasts, presented its consolidated annual results for 2021, obtaining a turnover of 258.3 million euros, representing an increase of 60% compared to the previous year. The record turnover had a direct effect on consolidated EBITDA, which amounted to 58.9 million euros, 135% more than in 2020.

The developer continues to consolidate its position as a leading company in the holiday home market thanks to the delivery of 601 homes, 28% more than in 2020, and solid activity concentrated in Murcia, Almeria, Mallorca, the Costa Blanca and the Costa del Sol, with a total of 1,160 homes and 19 projects in progress.

International sales have grown in importance with seven out of ten purchases coming from international buyers, driving the company to a new record number of pre-sales last year with 750 units (175% more than in 2020), valued at more than 260 million euros. It’s worth noting that buyers came from 34 different nationalities in 2021, led by Spain (32%), Belgium (13%), Germany (12%) and Poland (9%).

TM Real Estate Group also has a solid portfolio of 1 million m2 of land for the development of more than 12,000 homes. In addition, the company plans new investments worth 48 million euros to complete its strategic plan and guarantee the sales objectives of its 2023/24 and 2024/25 business plan.

Hotel business recovers in Mexico and diversification continues

2021 was a year of rapid recovery for TM Real Estate Group’s hotel business, situated in the Riviera Maya (Mexico) with 3 hotels and 1,000 rooms under direct management, accounting for 17.6% of the company’s turnover. The gradual return to normal tourist activity after the harsh economic and social effects of the pandemic, especially in the markets of the United States and Canada, has led this business line to achieve the best results in its history with a turnover of 45.5 million euros (42.7% more than in 2020).

The company’s commitment to diversification also continued, with important results in its different lines of business. The agricultural division closed 2021 with a total of 3.5 million kilos of production. Mar Holidays, the company’s holiday division, managed nearly 2,000 holiday rentals. Finally, the renewable solar energy subsidiary has four ongoing projects located in the province of Alicante, with a total developed power of 84 Megawatts.

Commitment to responsible residential tourism

TM Real Estate Group continues to move forward with its mission to be a leader in the responsible residential tourism sector and will present its new Sustainability Report in the coming weeks, a document that includes the company’s main milestones and the ESG projects and actions it led or participated in during 2021. In addition, this year will see the launch of its new Corporate Responsibility Master Plan which will set out TM’s strategy for creating more sustainable spaces, homes, communities and cities, while looking after people’s well-being and consolidating a model of responsible residential tourism based on ethics, transparency and best practices.

Prospects for 2022 and 2023

In the first half of this year, the Alicante developer achieved 89% of the sales volume expected for the whole of 2022 and 100% of its turnover objectives. The positive trend in the property market is expected to continue over the next year and the company has now achieved 65% of its estimated turnover for 2023.

On the back of these figures and the increased activity in its main business lines, the company continues to stand out for its solidity and sustainable growth based on its ability to create value for its stakeholders.

“In an environment marked by uncertainty and the social and economic consequences caused by the pandemic, the company has demonstrated its strength and solvency by reporting the best turnover and profit numbers in its history. This success has been made possible thanks to the joint work of our employees, partners and suppliers, who have demonstrated an enormous capacity for resilience and a firm commitment to excellence in customer service,” said Pablo Serna, CEO of TM Real Estate.

About TM Real Estate Group

TM Real Estate Group is an Alicante company founded in 1969, whose main objective is to develop real estate, tourism and hotel projects that offer unique services and provide an excellent customer experience. Specialising in the construction and sale of second homes, with more than 20,000 residences delivered mainly on the Mediterranean coast, the company is involved in other business lines related to its main activity such as hotel management and the operation of more than 1,000 rooms in Riviera Maya-Mexico, vacation rentals, real estate brokerage and agriculture, among others. Commitment, solvency, innovation, leadership and a focus on results and the client are the 6 pillars on which the success of the company is based. With more than 1,500 employees and an expansion plan of more than 3,000 homes projected between 2020 and 2023 in privileged locations by the sea, it aims to remain at the forefront of the residential tourism sector.