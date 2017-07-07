Wellness, comfort and leisure in Playa del Arenal, Calpe

Residential Isea Calpe is an avant-garde project administered by Quadratia, www.quadratia.es a complex of quality apartments designed for your well-being, in one of the most enchanting places on the Costa Blanca – the marvellous fishing village of Calpe. Located in the centre of town, in front of magnificent Playa del Arenal – a sandy beach lapped by the azure sea – the building features 42 elegantly designed and well-situated apartments conceived for living in style and comfort, as your main residence 365 days of the year.

First-class apartments by the beach, designed for living all year round.

Isea Calpe has a choice of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, and three incredible sea view penthouses, located on Avenida Valencia 18 just two minutes from Playa del Arenal, and the centre of Calpe. The construction is modern style and minimalistic, designed to maximize the excellent location and stunning views. Spacious and well-distributed, with carefully chosen materials and finishes, all the apartments have a balcony, terrace or panoramic veranda depending on their orientation. Penthouses have exceptional views over Calpe coastline from private solariums which measure from 60 to 90 m2. The urbanisation has an exclusive swimming pool and gardens. Prices start at just 122,000€ and penthouses from 284,000€.

Isea Calpe, all the advantages of living in Playa del Arenal

Isea Calpe is situated just 100 metres from Playa Arenal, the magnificent beach beside the lively town centre, conveniently close to all the shops, services and amenities you’ll need to ensure a pleasant lifestyle throughout the year. The apartments enjoy a privileged location just on the edge of the urban area, in a pe aceful setting near the sea – in fact, you won’t find a new complex in a better position on the Costa Blanca, so close to the glorious sandy beach and the crystal-clear sea. It’s the perfect place to live life to the full, in the Mediterranean way…the ideal climate to enjoy outdoor activities, the beach and water sports throughout the year. Take advantage of the tourist attractions that this idyllic fishing village has to offer, the leisure and entertainment facilities, and especially the delicious gastronomy and typical local cuisine.

If you are searching for a new build apartment near the sea, look no further…come along to Residential Isea Calpe, your ideal home 365 days of the year.

For detailed information about to Residential Isea Calpe, see our web http://www.iseacalpe.com/

If you would like to know more or have any questions, please call +34 619 918 094 or email your queries to comercial@iseacalpe.com

Come along to see us at the sales office opposite the site, on Avenida Valencia 19, Calpe. We look forward to meeting you.

Isea Calpe, your well-being near the sea.