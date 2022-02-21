Quirónsalud Torrevieja Oncology Platform celebrates “20 years of Bespoke Life”

Created in 2000, it is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an innovative care model for cancer patients.

The centre will undertake several initiatives and activities throughout the year to mark its two decades of service.

Specialists from the Platform will hold various meetings with well-known personalities from Alicante, including Eduardo Dolón, Mayor of Torrevieja and President of the Costa Blanca Tourist Board, Amparo Navarro, Chancellor of the University of Alicante, Marcela Fernández, President of AEPA, Eva Toledo, President of the Alicante Directors’ Circle and Ángeles Serna, President of TM Real Estate Group.

This initiative commences today, 4 February, World Cancer Day, and will run throughout 2022. Quironsalud Torrevieja Hospital plans to celebrate its 20th anniversary by launching a publicity campaign under the slogan “20 Years of Bespoke Life,” always at the forefront of treatments and techniques, highlighting the ability of the cancer team at Quirónsalud Torrevieja to adapt, considering the needs of both cancer patients and their families. A pioneering model in terms of care, technology and organisation, precisely because of its ability to combine technological advances and innovation with a human approach to medical care.

The centre also plans to develop a number of theme-based healthcare podcasts that will enable its specialists to analyse and discuss the common issues between cancer, technology and emotional care. Similarly, there are plans to set up an exhibition showing the human bonds established in the context of cancer treatment, among many other initiatives.

A benchmark in the treatment of cancer patients.

Since its creation in 2000, the Oncology Platform at Quironsalud Torrevieja Hospital has stood out for proposing an innovative approach in the care model for cancer patients. Always focusing on the patient, it has been able to develop a pioneering way of working in which priority is given to integrated care, aimed at the needs of the patient with the best technological equipment.

A paradigm shift in the scope of cancer patient care whose advantages and special characteristics have made the Platform a pioneering project with international repute.

The Platform has a nationally and internationally renowned multidisciplinary team, both in the field of care and in research and innovation, integrated within a flexible, open and horizontal structure, which enables the patient to be cared for more effectively and in less time so as to provide them with a better quality of life.

Quirónsalud Torrevieja’s Oncology Platform is at the forefront of private healthcare, offering the most advanced technology to its patients, such as Intraoperative Radiotherapy and Varian TrueBeam 2.7 Linear Accelerator. The hospital also offers the most advanced surgical techniques for tumours such as HIPEC, radiofrequency tumour ablation, perfusion of limbs with TNF and Melphalan and electrochemotherapy for the treatment of skin tumours. The Platform provides a range of of services, including Genetic Counselling, Pharmacotherapy, Nuclear Medicine, Immunology, Nuclear Genetics and Psycho-oncology.

