Quirónsalud presents the “Our Best Faces to Care for You” Campaign to Highlight the Role of Healthcare Workers in Caring for our Health

Over 400 healthcare workers from Quirónsalud medical centres in Valencia, Alicante, Torrevieja and Murcia are participating in the campaign.

The soundtrack was recorded by the Young Musicians’ Orchestra of

Health has many faces: those of humanity, engagement, teamwork, innovation and many more. At our Quirónsalud hospitals and medical centres in Valencia, Alicante, Torrevieja and Murcia, you can see them all when dealing with our professionals.

How can we help you?

So begins the campaign that Quirónsalud has started with the name “Our Best Faces to Care for You” with the goal of highlighting and showcasing Quirónsalud’s healthcare personnel after a year of pandemic, raising awareness in society about the importance of promoting the values that are considered essential in the profession, and that are part of the Quirónsalud hospital group. The campaign emphasises the fidelity of our patients and the creation of trust from the human and emotional perspectives.

The medical directors at Quirónsalud hospitals in Murcia, Alicante, Torrevieja and Valencia explain that “a very important part of healthcare is the human factor, people. Therefore, at Quirónsalud we want to highlight the close, empathetic, and definitely human treatment of our professionals. They are the ones that, with their vocation, make patients feel in the best hands. Because we understand healthcare, person to person.”

With this campaign, Quirónsalud gives visibility to the faces of all the professional nurses, physicians, aids, technicians, or guards that care for the patients. Because all our Quirónsalud values are reflected in their faces and in their work:

Humanity

Engagement

Commitment

Passion

Vocational innovation

Teamwork

Effort

Professionality

Over 400 healthcare workers and the collaboration of the Torrevieja Young Musicians’ Orchestra

The campaign has included the participation of over 400 Quirónsalud healthcare workers and is made up of a poster exhibit at the hospitals and medical centres in the Community of Valencia and Region of Murcia, a video piece in several languages to be distributed throughout social networks and played at hospital facilities, the original soundtrack of which was created by Adolfo Arronis and was recorded exclusively by the Young Orchestra of Torrevieja.

Quirónsalud in the Community of Valencia and the Region of Murcia

Quirónsalud has eight centres in the Community of Valencia and the Region of Murcia, creating a leading group that is at the vanguard of medicine, where people are the epicentre.

Quirónsalud is at the cutting edge of private healthcare in the Community of Valencia and Murcia in terms of technological equipment, as well as the comfort and benefits, for both the patients and the professionals providing their services at the group’s centres.