Quirónsalud Alicante launches the Campaign “In the Best Hands”

The centre will open its doors on Monday, May 27, offering almost all medical specialisations, diagnostic tests, laboratory and general and gynaecological accident & emergency services

Alicante, May 21, 2019. Quirónsalud Alicante launches its campaign “In the Best Hands.” The campaign is headed by some of the professionals from the prestigious medical staff with which the centre will open its doors this coming May 27. The new Quirónsalud centre is located at Calle Cruz de Piedra, 4 (next to Avenida de Denia), and you can already request medical appointments for practically all medical specialisations, diagnostic tests, laboratory and general and gynaecological accident and emergency services. Quirónsalud Alicante is a private high-resolution that belongs to Grupo Quirónsalud, which is present in 13 autonomous communities with over 100 centres. Quirónsalud is a leading private healthcare provider, approaching people through experience and innovation, in order to offer each patient the most personalised care.

Offline and online communication actions showcase the value of the large team of professionals, the cutting-edge technology and the management model based on a solid commitment to quality and to people. All the parts of the campaign redirect to a microsite (www.enlasmejoresmanos.com), where you can find out about the centre, as well as the top attending physicians for different specialisations, in greater detail.

Quirónsalud is the leading healthcare service provision company in Spain, with over 60 years of experience caring for people’s health and wellbeing. They offer all medical specialisations in order to provide integral attention to patients. To do so, they have over 70 centres throughout Spain.

Incorporation of Professionals

Our policy is focused on having the professionals with the highest qualifications and prestige as allies, offering state-of-the-art technology, paying special attention to quality of care in an environment with a high level of comfort for our patients and their family members.

Over one hundred professionals in different department and areas have already come on board with Quirónsalud Alicante. The new personnel, which will grow before the end of the year, have received training about Grupo Hospitalario Quirónsalud, and have participated in group activities to help them quickly adapt to the culture and quality of care and services that Quirónsalud provides its patients.

Further information at www.enlasmejoresmanos.com.

Quirónsalud in the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia

Centro Médico Quirónsalud Alicante joins 7 centres in the Valencian Community and Region of Murcia, to be part of a leading group at the forefront of medicine. We believe in a healthcare attention model in which people are at the epicentre, and which Quirónsalud now places at the disposal of all the people of Alicante, to offer them the best care for their health.