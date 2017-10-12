International Day against Breast Cancer (October 19)

Quirónsalud will perform Free Mammograms for the Early Detection of Breast Cancer

Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja is starting a campaign to prevent breast cancer by providing free mammograms to honour the international day against this pathology, celebrated on October 19. Early diagnosis of the disease, through a mammogram, lowers mortality risk by between 15 and 20%. For women interested in undergoing an examination at the Quirónsalud Torrevieja hospital centre, the mammograms period will be from the 19th to the 31st of October, and interested parties may request information by phone at 648 49 51 66 from 10 am to 3 pm, by email at prevencion.trv@quironsalud.es, or on the website, http://www.quironsalud.es/torrevieja/es, to obtain an appointment until the schedule assigned by the service is full, and with a medical prescription.

Additionally, the Quirónsalud Torrevieja hospital centre is participating in the organisation of an information stand for the International Day against Breast Cancer, where we will offer advice on preventing this illness and the importance of early diagnosis. The forum will include the participation of members of the Asociación de Familiares y Enfermos de Cáncer de Torrevieja (AFECÁNCER, Spanish acronym for the Torrevieja Association of Cancer Patients and Family Members).

The information stand will be set up next Thursday, 19th October from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Plaza de la Constitución in Torrevieja. The healthcare centre has planned, for 12:00 pm, a balloon release with support messages about the fight against breast cancer and will install a panel where any citizen can express his or her solidarity with those affected by the illness. In addition, in order to promote self-examination, Quirónsalud has created a guide, which will be printed and handed out at the stand.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in the female population in Spain, making up 29% of all cancers; it is estimated that one out of every eight women will suffer breast cancer. The increase in cases is due to the aging of the population, since its highest incidence is in women over fifty, although the incidence in women under forty has risen by 10% in the last few years. The reason for this increase in cases may be due to lifestyle changes, a tendency to have less children, the increased age women have their first pregnancy, and a history of the disease in direct family members.