Crystal clear and clean swimming pool water ??? 3 valuable tips

In the past, the swimming pool was constantly being refilled with water, but this was environmentally harmful, unsanitary and expensive. Today this is avoided through efficient installation, constant fresh water supply and proper water treatment.

The swimming pool water is stagnant water that lacks oxygen. This is ideal for germs, algae and spores to form. Some external factors must also be taken into account, such as: B. the sun, which affects the production of algae, or thunderstorms that cause the water to become cloudy. Furthermore, the organic bacteria that arise in the bathing season through sweat, urine, pets, creams and sunscreens.

It is not enough for the pool water to look clean, it should actually be clean. Good swimming pool maintenance is therefore essential and this can only be achieved with the right pool filter, an efficient swimming pool pump and correct water disinfection.

Here on the Costa Blanca the bathing season is about 100 days and can even be extended by a few weeks with a pool cover. You can use the swimming pool all year round on 365 days with a swimming pool heat pump, which nowadays is energy-saving and quiet.

Water maintenance can be done manually or with the help of automatic disinfection and regulation systems, which ensure that the dose is perfectly matched in summer and also in winter to ensure the best water quality and avoid excessive consumption of chemical products.

3 IMPORTANT tips for a clean & crystal clear swimming pool water

1.) Physical treatment of water (filtration)

Sufficient and regular filtration with an efficient swimming pool pump. Here it is important to carry out a backwash process if the pressure gauge indicates this or if the water is not clean. With this backwashing, the dirt retained in the filter is directed into the drain.

RECOMMENDATION: Filtration cycles depending on the water temperature:

up to 10 ° C = approx. 2 hours / day

10º – 12ºC = approximately 4 hours / day

12º – 16ºC = approximately 6 hours / day

16º – 24ºC = approximately 8 hours / day

24º – 27º C = approximately 10 hours / day

27º – 30ºC = approximately 15-20 hours / day

In addition to the water temperature, other factors should be taken into account in order to calculate the required filtration hours, e.g. the number of bathers, dimensions of the swimming pool, disinfection system, external conditions (plants, trees …), filter size, pump capacity, number of skimmers, position of the swimming pool jets or the presence of a pool cover.

Filtration hours can also be roughly calculated by dividing the temperature by two.

2.) Chemical water treatment (disinfection)

Chlorine (cheap and most widely used in Spain)

Bromine

Active oxygen (almost completely banned in Spain)

UV lamps (requires a residual disinfection with another agent)

Ozone systems (requires a residual disinfection with another agent)

Salt electrolysis (the most widely used disinfection system with salt)

MagnaPool (a new exclusive magnesium-based water treatment solution)

3.) Maintaining the ideal water values

pH 7.2 – 7.6 pH

Chlorine 1.0 – 2.0 ppm

Bromine 1.5-3.0 ppm

Oxygen 3-8 ppm

Water hardness 175 – 225 ppm.

Alkalinity 80 – 125 ppm.

Ideal redox value 750 mV.

Dissolved density max. 1000-2000 ppm (TDS)

Cyanuric acid 25-50 ppm

