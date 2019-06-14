Elche reservoir route

This attractive route runs from Elche city centre, following the Vinalopó River as far as Elche reservoir.

It’s a waymarked walk (white/yellow markings) and there are frequent signs to aid the walker and indicate points of interest. The highlight of the route comes towards the end when the path reaches the reservoir. There is a wonderful waterfall which cascades down from the dam – and steps run up the structure to reach a walkway constructed over the water.

Read about our route in today’s Costa Blanca News