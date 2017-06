By Dave Jones

THIS is short route which runs from Catral village to the nature area (Aula de Naturaleza) on the edge of El Hondo natural park. The walker initially follows the route taken during the popular February ‘pilgrimage’ from the village church to the Santa Águeda hermitage. Then it’s a country lane through the rich arable land of the Vega Baja.

