Day 1 (part 2)

FROM the Vallibierna pass, the walker descends on the GR-11 footpath towards the glacial lake, the Estany de Cap de Llauset – and the mountain refuge of the same name.

After ascending the short distance to the Estanyets pass at 2,524m, it’s a wondrous descent of the Angllos Valley with its glacial lakes, following the GR-11.

Read about the route in today’s Costa Blanca News.