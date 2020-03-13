Vox councillor close to coronavirus case refuses to stay at home

A FAR-RIGHT councillor knowingly went along to town hall meetings in Alzira, despite having been in direct contact with his party’s secretary-general who has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Javier Ortega Smith, national leader of the alt-right Vox, has been forced into isolation after catching coronavirus.

He and Ricardo Belda, Vox councillor in Alzira, met at the weekend and exchanged a hug, meaning the latter is at high risk of having caught the virus.

But he has still been seen in the town hall several times this week, ignoring warnings by local authorities.

