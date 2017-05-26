Plaza de la Reina overhaul imminent

By Joe Wickman

VALENCIA has chosen the architects that will go ahead with the remodelling of the city’s notorious plaza de la Reina.

Alberto Peñín and Vicente Casanova, who already won the bid to remodel the square 18 years ago, have once again been chosen to lead the team, and now have just over five months to submit the final project.

In order to do so, they must come up with a plan that will have to meet requirements such as pedestrianising the square, adding more green areas and allowing space for business owners to expand their terraces.