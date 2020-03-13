Lack of La Safor buses ‘unacceptable’

BELLREGUARD is pushing for its beach-to-town bus link to be reinstated as seaside residents are completely cut off.

According to mayor Àlex Ruiz, people living in the beach area who do not drive or have access to a car have no way of even getting to GP appointments.

The elderly are among the worst-hit.

Only one bus leaves Bellreguard beach – which is out of town and sandwiched between those of Piles and Miramar – at 09.00 on weekday mornings, but heads straight for Gandía.

