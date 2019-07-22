THE DEVASTATING forest fire that has burned nearly 900 hectares of land in Beneixama (Benejama) near Villena ‘was apparently started deliberately’, according to state news agency EFE.
The blaze, which is still active but under control, is being investigated by the Guardia Civil and fire brigade.
Investigation launched into huge forest fire
