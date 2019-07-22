Investigation launched into huge forest fire

0
16
Photo Ángel García

THE DEVASTATING forest fire that has burned nearly 900 hectares of land in Beneixama (Benejama) near Villena ‘was apparently started deliberately’, according to state news agency EFE.
The blaze, which is still active but under control, is being investigated by the Guardia Civil and fire brigade.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.