Coronavirus defuses Fiestas

THE regional government announced that both the Fallas and Castellón’s Magdalena festivities will be postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Almost the entire regional government held a meeting that lasted over two hours on Tuesday afternoon to decide what the best course of action was. Even president Pedro Sánchez chimed in via video conference, adding that one of the most important ways of containing the spreading of the coronavirus is to avoid mass gatherings of people.

