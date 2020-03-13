Coronavirus defuses Fiestas

A symbolic face mask was placed over this 'fallera' - the main part of the official Falla that was already being assembled in Valencia's city hall square when the fiestas were called off Photo:Nuria Cotillas

THE regional government announced that both the Fallas and Castellón’s Magdalena festivities will be postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Almost the entire regional government held a meeting that lasted over two hours on Tuesday afternoon to decide what the best course of action was. Even president Pedro Sánchez chimed in via video conference, adding that one of the most important ways of containing the spreading of the coronavirus is to avoid mass gatherings of people.

