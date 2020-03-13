Common graves of Franco’s victims ‘may’ be in Gandía cemetery

RADAR searches in Gandía cemetery flagged up four possible sites of unmarked common graves which may house the remains of victims of dictator General Franco’s firing squad.

Hundreds of thousands of ordinary citizens on the ‘wrong’ side of the Civil War – and in the years that followed it – were shot at close range by Francisco Franco’s troops, and their bodies were dumped in pits and never found again.

Some of these have since been located, the remains exhumed and forensics have started work on trying to identify them so they can be returned to their surviving relatives and given a proper burial.

