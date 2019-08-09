Accessible homes on the way

VALENCIA city hall and the region’s branch of disabled people’s association COCEMFE will jointly build 11 accessible homes.

Vice-Mayoress and Urbanism councillor Sandra Gómez met with COCEMFE representatives late last week. At the meeting, they came to an agreement to build 11 new homes in the centric calle Fos that will have accessibility measures that will go beyond that which is legally required.

They will all reportedly have items such as lifts and suitable common areas, as well as spacious doors, hallways and bathrooms, but two of them will go even further, adding items such as home automation, lighting devices, colour contrast, kitchens with mobile benches and the pre-installation for a crane, for people with severely reduced mobility.

