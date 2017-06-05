Protests over summertime healthcare coverage plan

TRADE unions have continued their protests in demand of 100% staffing at the province’s health centres and hospitals this summer, despite the health service’s promises for significantly greater coverage than last year.

The Andalucía health service (SAS) recently presented to union leaders its plan for summer staffing, which includes covering 66% of staff holiday absences between June and September, which it said was around double the figure from last summer. It has budgeted €21.5 million for the hiring of the replacement staff, €9 million more than last summer.