But Alicante retains lead in sales to foreigners already residing in Spain

Málaga has surged past Alicante to become the Spanish province with the greatest number of home sales to non-resident foreigners.

According to Ministry of Public Works data, in the first quarter of this year, foreigners not already residing in Spain purchased 237 homes in the province compared to 194 in Alicante, marking the third consecutive quarter that Málaga has beat out the Valencian province, which in recent years has consistently held the top spot.