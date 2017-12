The monarch's traditional televised Christmas Eve speech came just three days after the snap regional election left Cataluña more divided than ever

King Felipe VI used his traditional Christmas Eve speech to call on Cataluña’s newly elected parliament to renounce further moves towards independence from Spain.

The Spanish monarch, whose words were broadcast on December 24, just three days after the snap Catalan election, said the new regional government would have to “tackle the problems that affect all Catalans, respecting plurality and thinking responsibly about the common good”.