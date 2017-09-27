Guardia Civil raids target money laundering linked to Russian mafias

GUARDIA Civil officers on Tuesday swooped on 18 properties and arrested at least 11 people in an operation against money laundering on the Costa del Sol linked to Russian mafia groups, said Guardia officials.

Among the arrested was the president and majority owner of the Marbella Football Club, Alexander Grinberg, as well as the club’s vice-president, German Pastushenko.

The investigation, launched four years ago, targeted two Russian mafia groups – known as Solntsevskaya and Izmailovskaya – which Guardia Civil officials say laundered more than €30 million through a network of companies on the Costa del Sol.