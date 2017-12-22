Brexit deal formalised

EU leaders agreed at a summit in Brussels last Friday to move Brexit talks on to the second phase.
The first issue to be discussed early next year will be the details of an expected two-year transition period after the UK’s exit in March 2019.
Rights guaranteed for current expats – but future migrants face great uncertainty
