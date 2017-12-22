Brexit deal formalised

Rights guaranteed for current expats – but future migrants face great uncertainty

Theresa May with EC president Jean-Claude Juncker. Photo: EFE

EU leaders agreed at a summit in Brussels last Friday to move Brexit talks on to the second phase.

The first issue to be discussed early next year will be the details of an expected two-year transition period after the UK’s exit in March 2019.

 

