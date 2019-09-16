Vega Baja flood update

The regional government has issued a joint press release with the ministry for defence on the flooding situation in the Vega Baja.

They noted that Orihuela is no longer cut off and CHS river authority has stated that the level of the Segura River is falling.

They note that one breach in the Segura River has been mended and a second one is still being worked on.

More than 600 soldiers from the UME brigade are working in the area with specialised equipment to extract water from flooded areas.

More than 1,000 Guardia Civil officers have also been deployed, along with 500 national police officers.

They helped or rescued more than 1,900 people in the Vega Baja yesterday (Sunday) who were affected by the flooding.

In Almoradí the electricity supply has been re-established and they are still working on the water supply.

In Dolores 80% of the municipality now has electricity.