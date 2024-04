All but one of the contracts for Orihuela Costa’s beach services have now been awarded, paving the way for the long-awaited return of the bars, which have been absent since the concession was terminated by the previous council in January last year.

The latest contracts to be handed out were for lot two, comprising Cala Cerrada, Cala Bosque and Cala Capitán, and lot three, comprising La Caleta (Cabo Roig) and Calas de Aguamarina.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News