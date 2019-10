The national government is stumping up €850,000 to replace a section of La Mata’s deteriorating promenade, according to Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolón.

Sr Dolón noted that the project is being carried out on the section which runs from Avenida de Soria to Avenida de los Europeos, which was damaged by storms this year.

