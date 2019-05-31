Fair fun underway in Torrevieja

By Dave Jones and Barry Wright

VISITORS to Torrevieja’s Sevillanas fair are drinking, eating, dancing and making merry.

The popular annual event opened on Wednesday evening with fireworks – and runs until Sunday (June 2).

Many people attending dress in their Andalucían finery to dance the night away in the marquees which offer culinary delights as well as flamenco music.

In addition to the activities in the ‘casetas’, the central stage is featuring music and dance performances by local groups and national stars.