Orihuela town hall spokesman Rafael Almagro has asked the national government to temporarily remove the tolls from the AP-7 motorway at La Zenia and Los Montesinos.

Sr Almagro noted that the motorway is being only used by freight trucks due to the state of emergency and the measure will protect workers from the coronavirus.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available in supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at https://www.costa-news.com/